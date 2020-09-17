Shaun Wade intends to return to the Buckeyes

Appearing on ESPN Sports Center earlier this evening cornerback Shaun Wade announced that he intends to return to Ohio State to play football this season.

Prior to the announcement yesterday that the Big Ten season would in fact be played Wade had announced that he would forego the season in favor of the NFL draft where he was expected to be a high first-round pick.

Wade cite the opportunity to play for a national championship as his motivation for returning for another season of college football.

Wade revealed that he had hired an agent, but has not signed any of the documents relating to that hiring. It remains to be seen whether the NCAA will rule him eligible to return. If not, he would have an appeal process avenue open to him.