COLUMBUS – Ohio State found out on Wednesday that it will play a football season this fall beginning in October.

To celebrate the reinstatement of the Big Ten season, the Ohio State Football Video team just dropped a hype video on Twitter.

The video has a simple message for Buckeye fans; we’re back. But it features references from favorite television shows and movies such as The Office, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Game of Thrones in addition to voice overs from coaches and players’ speeches.