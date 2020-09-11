Wyatt Davis declares for the NFL draft

Star offensive lineman Wyatt Davis became the first Buckeye to declare for the NFL draft in the wake of the Big Ten decision to delay conference football play. Davis, who could have declared last year, returned to Ohio State for the chance to compete for a national championship, but with a lack of indication that the season will be played early enough for the Buckeyes to compete for the title, Davis has decided to move on.

“My family and I were waiting to hear any good news that there would be a possibility to play in the fall,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “As the weeks went on, after the initial cancellation, the news didn’t seem in favor that we would have an opportunity to play for a national championship if there was a season. At this point, my family and I made the decision that it would be my best decision to take the next step.”

Davis’ decision casts further doubt on the notion that a revote by the Big Ten presidents will lead to football resuming in October. Other high-profile Buckeye may face similar decisions soon, including corner back Shaun Wade and quarterback Justin Fields.