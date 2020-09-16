Wyatt Davis Rejoins Ohio State Football

COLUMBUS – Just a few days after declaring for the NFL draft, All-American offensive lineman Wyatt Davis is already intending on coming back to Ohio State.

With the announcement of the Big Ten resuming a college football season coming on Wednesday, Davis quickly announced a statement on Twitter that expressed his desire to play for the Buckeyes this fall.

Though it doesn’t sound like the deal is officially finalized yet, Davis said he is working to come back to the program as opposed to moving forward with pursuing the NFL.

“I want Buckeye nation to know that I want to play this season for Ohio State and I am working now to make that a reality,” Davis said.