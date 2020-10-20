2020 O-Line could be best-ever at OSU

It’s fall. Not one game has been played, so nobody has jumped offside, no running plays have been stuffed, and no quarterback sacks have been allowed. The offensive line has been perfect. The question now is how close to perfect can they keep it when the Nebraska Cornhuskers come to town for the season-opener this Saturday in empty Ohio Stadium.

It was much the same last year before the season-opener, except for the opponent and the empty stadium of course, but there were high expectations for the offensive line. Last year’s group lived up to the expectations, spearheading an Ohio State offense that was prolific in both the running and passing games and that led to scoring, lots and lots of scoring.

If you believe Ohio State offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, this year’s group not only has a chance to be as good as last year, but actually could be better.

“I’m very confident this offensive line can be dominant,” said Studrawa. “This could be a great line . They have a chance to be better than last year’s group.”

Studrawa is a long-time offensive line coach that knows the college game. He seems genuinely excited about this offensive line group, and why not? They are big, fast, experienced and athletic, and they are deep, so deep that OSU Head Coach Ryan Day said they might even try to rotate some along the offensive line this year because more than five players have shown that they deserve to play.

The offensive line will have to find two new starters this year, one at guard and one at right tackle. At tackle, sophomore Nicholas Petit-Frere (6-5, 305) arrived at OSU as the top-rated tackle in his recruiting class, but was a little on the light side to play that position. That is no longer a problem. According to Studrawa Petit-Frere is now 315 pounds and is still athletic and quick. The OSU training staff had him on a high-calorie diet to help him put on weight, but Studrawa was afraid he would not maintain the weight when practices were suspended due to the Covid virus outbreak. Petit-Frere went home, but his mother made absolutely sure he ate. And ate and ate and ate.

“She called me. She couldn’t make enough pasta,” said Studrawa. “He loves pasta, so she made pasta and lasagna, his favorites.”

At guard sophomore Harry Miller (6-4, 315) has earned the starting job. Miller came to OSU out of high school an extremely highly rated offensive lineman. His greatest assets were his intelligence and ability to pick up the offense. He was so good in those areas that as a freshman he practiced at center where he actually made line calls as a true freshman. Miller has hit the weight room hard, and now his body has caught up to his brain. At 315 pounds now, he has Studrawa excited.

“On the mental aspect he’s off the charts,” said Studrawa. “His off-season development has been incredible. He’s on track.”

Returning left tackle senior Thayer Munford (6-6, 315) is back for his final season. Munford played last year after coming off a back injury. The injury itself did not affect his game, but the injury did prevent him from being in the weight room for almost nine months leading up to the season, so physically he was not 100 percent. That has changed this year. Munford has been able to put in the weight room time, and Studrawa says the difference is evident.

“He’s up to about 318 pounds now. I think he’s quicker and his power is back. I see it in his leg drive, he moves people and drives them,” said Studrawa.

Rounding out the starting unit are returning starters Junior Wyatt Davis (6-4, 315) at guard and Junior Josh Meyer (6-5, 321) at center. Davis is a preseason All-American who at a time this spring announced he would forego his senior season to play in the NFL. That was when it looked like there would be no Big Ten football season due to the virus. When it was announced the season would be played Davis changed his mind and returned to the Buckeyes.

“There may have been a few Hallelujahs,” said Studrawa describing his reaction to the news that Davis would return.

The starting five is very strong, but what may set this group apart is the quality of the players behind them. Every one of them is a blue-chipper and Studrawa says he would have not hesitation to put any one of them in the game. At the guards are sophomore Mathew Jones (6-4, 310) and redshirt freshman Enokk Vimohi (6-4, 305).

At tackle, Freshman Parris Johnson (6-6, 305) was the top-ranked tackle in the nation coming out of high school. Sophomore giant Dewand Jones (6-8, 359) rounds out the backups. Jones has shown that he is so athletic at his size that he can handle playing guard or tackle.

At center, freshman Luke Wypler (6-3, 295) was the top-rated center prospect in the nation in his recruiting class. he is currently listed as the backup center.