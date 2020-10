Ohio State has released the availability report for the Nebraska game. It is as follows.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska – Oct. 24, 2020 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio

Game-Time Decision

§ LB Justin Hilliard

§ DT Jaden McKenzie

Unavailable

§ CB Lejond Cavazos

§ DL Jacolbe Cowan

§ RB Marcus Crowley

§ OG Gavin Cupp

§ LB Tommy Eichenberg

§ WR Jaylen Harris

§ WR Austin Kutscher

§ LS Roen McCullough

§ DB Alec Taylor

§ QB Danny Vanatsky

§ SAF Kourt Willilams

§ RB Miyan Williams