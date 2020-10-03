The 2021 recruiting class grew tonight when offensive lineman Zen Michalski of Floyd Knobs, Indiana verballed to the Buckeyes.

Michalski had been committed to Louisville since April 25 but decommitted from the Cardinals last Monday and tonight committed to OSU.

Michalski is rated a three-star or four-star recruit depending on the recruiting service you look at but sometime the rankings don’t tell the whole story.

Michalski played most of his football career as a tight end, but moved over to offensive line last season. His progress there has be remarkable and at 6-6, 280, he has the size to develop into something special. He is already a very good offensive lineman after just two years and has tremendous upside.

Michalski had several ACC offers and offers from Michigan State and Penn State in the Big Ten.