Buckeyes dominate on Big 10 preseason honors list.

The Big Ten has announced its 10-member preseason honors list and the Buckeyes are well-represented.

Five players were selected from each division and three of the five players from the East Division are Buckeyes. They include offensive guard Wyatt Davis, quarterback Justin Fields and defensive back Shaun Wade.

Minnesota had two players on the West Division selections. No other school had more than one player selected.

Below is the release from the Big Ten conference.

Big Ten Announces Football Preseason Honors

Four returning All-Americans, eight former All-Big Ten selections highlight this year’s list

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced its 2020 football preseason honors on BTN on Friday, a group which featured four returning All-Americans and eight former All-Big Ten selections. A media panel selected the 10-member preseason list, with five representatives each from the East and West Divisions.

Ohio State placed a trio of honorees on the East Division list, highlighted by Buckeye guard Wyatt Davis, a returning Consensus All-American. He is joined on this year’s preseason East Division squad by his OSU classmates, quarterback Justin Fields and cornerback Shaun Wade, with Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye and Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth completing the East Division side.

Four different schools placed students on the West Division preseason list, led by Minnesota with a pair of honorees in wide receiver Rashod Bateman and quarterback Tanner Morgan. Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher, Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore and Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn rounded out this year’s West Division honorees.

The 2020 Big Ten preseason honors list features two recipients conference individual awards from a season ago in Fields (the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year) and Bateman (the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year). Fields and Bateman were also 2019 first-team All-Big Ten selections, joining second-team selections Paye, Davis and Freiermuth, as well as third-team honorees Fisher and Wade.

The full list of Big Ten football preseason honorees is as follows:

EAST DIVISION

Kwity Paye, DE, MICH

Wyatt Davis, OG, OSU

Justin Fields, QB, OSU

Shaun Wade, CB, OSU

Pat Freiermuth, TE, PSU

WEST DIVISION

Rashod Bateman, WR, MINN

Tanner Morgan, QB, MINN

Paddy Fisher, LB, NU

Rondale Moore, WR, PUR

Jack Sanborn, LB, WIS