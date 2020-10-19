Its game week, and its going to be different.

It’s finally game week. Ohio State will tee it up against Nebraska this Saturday at Ohio Stadium, but it’s going to be a real different experience. There will be no crowd, no band, and many other changes will be in force to protect players and coaches from the Covid virus.

Gene Smith and several key administrators met with media members today via Zoom. Below are some bullet points on some of the changes that we will be seeing this year.

–Fans are not allowed on campus game day even to tailgate. You will be asked to leave if you go to campus. If you do not leave you will be charged with trespassing.

–Fans are discouraged from large “watch” parties. Small groups are encouraged with masks and proper distancing.

–Players and coaches families are allotted a total of 650 tickets. Visitors coaches and families get about 400. Aside from the teams and essential workers, that will be the entire crowd.

–For Gene Smith the toughest part of getting the first game played was getting league approval. Then working out the schedule. Everything else seemed easy after that.

—There are rules governing the piped in crowd noise. Certain decibel levels cannot be exceeded and piped in crowd noise cannot interfere with the play on the field.

–Rules on attendance may relax as the season progresses. If so, the next group to be invited to games will be the band.

–Parents and players will not have the traditional meet and greet after the game.

–OSU will stay at a hotel the night before home games but it will not be the Blackwell. They will be at a place where they will have the entire hotel to themselves .

–The team will travel to away games by air and will travel the day before the game. The one possible exception is MSU. They may bus to that game but then would fly home.