Garrett Wilson At Slot Proves To Be A Success

COLUMBUS – All offseason Ohio State coaches raved about the depth of talent in the wide receiver room, some even calling it the best wide receiver group Ohio State has ever had. Despite having to replace a number of talented receivers, there was never a concern about the wideout position, one reason being sophomore Garrett Wilson.

Wilson made a name for himself in his freshman season, playing in all 14 games and grabbing 30 catches for 432 yards and five touchdowns. But he played primarily as an outside threat. This season, he would be on the field in a new role – the slot.

After just one game, it’s safe to say Wilson is embracing his move from outside receiver into the slot.

Wilson finished Ohio State’s 52-17 win against Nebraska on Saturday with seven receptions for 129 yards, with an average of 18.4 yards per catch.

Quarterback Justin Fields spoke post-game about just how integral Wilson’s efforts are for the success of this team.

“Garrett’s just a great receiver all around,” Fields said. “I think being in the slot and him being able to work both outside and inside and him being able to go different directions I just think that makes him more dynamic. Him being in that slot definitely makes our team better and he’s definitely a great receiver.”

In the offseason, wide receiver coach Brian Hartline said moving Wilson to slot to create mismatches for opposing defenses. Even though not having much practice time to get acclimated to this position due to losing spring ball and much of the summer, Wilson didn’t miss a beat on Saturday.

Wilson had a career high game for receiving yards and a career high game for catches. He achieved both of those before the start of the fourth quarter. In just the first half alone, Wilson had five catches for 104 yards and one touchdown.

His previous records came last season against Michigan, where Wilson reached 118 receiving yards in three catches.

