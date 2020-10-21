Two more new members of the Ohio State roster are now also members of the Ohio State football family.

Freshman quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller both lost their stripes today. The loss of the stripe is indicative that the players have met the standard for conduct both on and off the field.

It is probably no coincidence that Miller and Stroud lost their stripes on the same day. Both are highly-prized prospects who are expected to compete for the starting position next season. For one to lose his stripe and not the other would indicate that one player is ahead (or behind, depending on your point of view). It’s likely that Ryan Day and his staff don’t want either player to get discouraged if they appear to be behind, thus they lost stripes on the same day.

🚨 Black Stripe Alert ‼️ Bright future ahead for the Cali QB! Congrats on losing the black stripe @CJ7STROUD 😎#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/qeWvBD0ebC — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 21, 2020

🚨 Black Stripe Alert ‼️ You’re gonna be a fun one to watch @jackjamesmiller! Congrats on getting the stripe off!#GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/DJp0FHQAv1 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 21, 2020