Nebraska and Michigan games to kick off at noon on Fox.

The Big Ten announced today that OSU’s season-opener with Nebraska will kick off at noon and will be aired on the Fox network.

The league also announced that the regular-season finale vs. Michigan will also kick off at noon on Fox.

Below is the OSU release.

Columbus, Ohio – The Big Ten Conference officially announced game times today for the first weekend of 2020 Big Ten football play – Oct. 23 and 24 – plus some additional times for a select series of games.

Start times and TV network for Ohio State’s home opener at Ohio Stadium against Nebraska in less than two weeks was previously announced by FOX Sports as a noon kick. And today we learn that the season-ending battle in Ohio Stadium against Michigan, set for Dec. 12, will also kick off at noon with FOX televising.

FOX announced last week that its Saturday morning pregame show, FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, would be travelling to Ohio Stadium and would be on site for the game against Nebraska.

Ohio State’s 2020 Football Schedule

As of Sept. 19, 2020

Oct. 24 – Nebraska; 12 noon on FOX

Oct. 31 – at Penn State

Nov. 7 – Rutgers

Nov. 14 – at Maryland

Nov. 21 – Indiana

Nov. 28 – at Illinois

Dec. 5 – at Michigan State

Dec. 12 – Michigan; 12 noon on FOX

Dec. 19 – B1G Championship Game