Nebraska’s Scott Frost Talks 52-17 Loss to Ohio State

COLUMBUS – Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with the media following the Cornhuskers’ 52-17 loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

Here’s a summary of what was said.

Scott Frost

+ He thought his team did a lot of good things. The things that let to the game getting out of hand are things they can fix. They had too many penalties, they turned the ball over, and gave up first downs.

+ They hung in the game with Ohio State a lot better than they did last year. He is proud of how they fought physically.

+ They had a chance to take the lead before half and shot themselves in the foot. After that Ohio State made plays and that was the game.

+ Frost wasn’t going to address the penalties specifically the targeting calls made. Hopefully they will have discussions about that and see where it goes.

+ On the defense, Frost said they tackled well but gave up a lot of yards. They played well and battled. The offense also has to put the defense in better positions than that.

+ The two quarterbacks are two of the best football players on their team and that played out today as they both played well. Can’t turn the ball over, they need to take care of the football, but that will be addressed this week.

+ There was a lot of excitement when the score was tied 14-14. But he gives Ohio State a lot of credit, they were a good team.

+ On the pass game, Frost said they had a good game plan but they stopped themselves a lot today. When they played clean drives they moved the ball well and executed well. As a program they need to be better at pushing the ball down field more and they have a ways to go to be able to be more of a threat in the passing game and hit those home runs.

+ Their wide receivers are getting better. The tight ends also got involved which was good.

+ “That’s one game against a really good football team so if we didn’t throw for 400 yards, there’s always next week.”

+ On closing the gap with Ohio State, Frost said they probably got assigned the hardest challenge in the league on week one. They have a tough one again next week, that’s the cards they were dealt. More than anything he is just thrilled to be out there with the guys and he felt they matched up better than they did a year ago.

+ On preparing for Garrett Wilson, Frost said he had a good game. But Ohio State had other guys too that they had to prepare for. They did their best to stop everybody but Wilson had a really good game.

