The-Ozone Fall Practice Insider: Saturday Practice In The Stadium

COLUMBUS – Ohio State football in Ohio Stadium, it’s a beautiful thing. Preparing for its first game against Nebraska on Oct.24, Ohio State held practice inside of the stadium Saturday morning.

Here’s a rundown of what occurred in the first three periods of practice that the media was able to see.

As usual, there was a lot of jogging and stretching.

Kerry Coombs bringing a lot of energy. Walked around giving high-fives as players were stretching. pic.twitter.com/WMbingwFKo — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) October 3, 2020

In the first period, Ohio State was working on kicking field goals and extra points moving further and further down the field. The quarterbacks and running backs were working on handoffs.

Master Teague got a lot of reps alongside Justin Fields, but Trey Sermon also took reps with Fields later on. Marcus Crowley, who has been working his way back from a town ACL was participating in these drills.

When the quarterbacks began throwing to the wide receivers, the order behind Fields switched around between drills. At one point, Jack Miller III was taking reps after Fields, but in another drill C.J. Stroud was taking reps after Fields.

More QB work pic.twitter.com/taDXNiPqrh — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) October 3, 2020

The second period was individual position group work.

Kevin Wilson working with the tight ends. pic.twitter.com/n1C9HfO1Hb — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) October 3, 2020

Near the end of the third period, the Buckeyes worked on a one-on-one tackling drill.