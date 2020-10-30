Football The Latest

Player Availability Report For Penn State

COLUMBUS – Ohio State has released the availability report for the Penn State game on Saturday. Wide receiver Chris Olave will be available to play and linebacker Justin Hilliard will also be available.

Game 2 Status Report

Ohio State at Penn State – Oct. 31, 2020 – Beaver Stadium; State College, Pa.

Game-Time Decision
N/A

Unavailable
§ CB Lejond Cavazos
§ DL Jacolbe Cowan
§ RB Marcus Crowley
§ OG Gavin Cupp
§ TE Patrick Gurd
§ WR Jaylen Harris
§ LS Roen McCullough
§ DT Jaden Mckenzie
§ DB Alec Taylor
§ SAF Kourt Willilams

 

