Ryan Day Note and Quotebook

OSU Head Football Coach Ryan Day addressed a variety of topics with reporters today ranging from recruiting equity issues to depth on the travel team.

Travel Team Selection: Teams are allowed to travel 74 players to away games. At first glance that sound simple and straight forward, but the era of the covid virus has made getting those 74 people to the game anything but simple.

“We have to use multiple buses to get to the airport because we distance on the bus. Then we spread out on the plane so the plane can’t really be filled. Some of our staff members are actually going to drive over to Penn State because of that,” said Day.

As far as how players are selected for the travel squad, Day says that the “pair and a spare” principle applies, especially now when a player could be declared unavailable due to a positive covid test the day before the game when they are already at the game venue. That possibility makes players who can do more-than one thing valuable for the travel team.

“Versatility is something we’ve talked about a lot,” said Day. “If a player can do more than one thing he is more valuable for the travel roster. That’s especially true for special teams,” he said.

Big Test for Big NPF: Offensive right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will be getting his second career-start this week at Penn State. He graded out with a champion’s performance against Nebraska, but Penn State’s skill at defensive end is going be a much more stern test this week.

“He’s just going to have to trust his technique,” said Day, “but this is going to be a tough assignment for him. This will be a big step in talent for him to play against.”

Recruiting Advantage: The Big Ten is not allowing spectators at games this season with the exception of family members of players and staff. That means that prospective recruits acannot attend games, and that is one-less time they can be on campus. That is not true in leagues where fans are allowed into the stadiums for game day. Programs in those conferences are able to allow recruits on campus on game day, something that Day says is a definite advantage for them.

“It’s definitely an advantage for the schools that allow fans,” said Day. “It’s not fair to the schools that aren’t allowing fans in.”

There are some things that can be done to try to level the playing field about. OSU is making good use of technology such and Zoom and Skype and other communication software to keep the lines of communication open, and that has helped, but there is nothing quite like having a recruit on campus.

Bad situation at Wisconsin: The game scheduled for this weekend between Wisconsin and Nebraska has been cancelled due an outbreak of Covid cases on the Wisconsin football team. It’s a situation that troubles Day.

“It’s something that we worry about every day. I feel for both Wisconsin and Nebraska,” said Day.

First and foremost Day was distressed by the health issue for the Wisconsin team. Beyond that he was also distressed because both teams have now lost a game off their schedules. It’s unfair to both teams, but especially so for Nebraska.

“They (Nebraska) didn’t do anything wrong, but yet they are not being allowed to play,” said Day.

When the game with Wisconsin was cancelled Nebraska tried to schedule a replacement game. They actually found a replacement opponent, but are not being allowed to play by the Big Ten conference despite having found a willing adversary.

“I though they should have been allowed to play a game,” said Day. “Nebraska did everything right yet they are not being allowed to play. That’s hard for them to swallow I’m sure. They’ve worked hard to play.”

The issue arose as to whether the cancelled game between the Huskers and Badgers should be declared a forfeit for Wisconsin and a win for Nebraska. The Big Ten position is that it is a no-contest, so no win or loss is awarded.

“I don’t know what’s right,” said Day. “I haven’t had time to really think about that but I can see both sides of that argument. Still, I really don’t know what’s right.”