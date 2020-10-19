Ryan Day Updates From The Buckeye Roundtable

COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joined the Buckeye Roundtable show on 97.1 The Fan and Ohio State IMG Sports Network on Monday evening to give an update on the Buckeyes’ first game-week.

Here’s a summary of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ “You’re either going to look like a champ or a chump when you step into that stadium.”

+ Day said they are focusing on preparation for Nebraska and making sure that they are ready to go play a game.

+ Ball security was a big focus in Monday’s practice.

+ Day said it is going to be different playing without fans, but they just have to adapt better than their opponent because it goes both ways. It is not perfect, but they wanted a season.

+ “I think we have the best staff in America,” Day said of his coaching staff. He also said he is proud of how they have handled themselves throughout this process and they set a great example for the players. Day also gives a lot of credit to the coaches’ wives for how well they have handled everything.

+ Day said he has a ton of respect for Nebraska’s Scott Frost. They have known each other for a very long time and he knows Nebraska will be ready to go.

+ They have a lot riding on this game and a lot of consequences. He is starting to feel the nerves of preparing for a game.