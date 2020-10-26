Sixteen players named Champions for play vs. Nebraska

From OSU release:

Champions, Players of the Game Selected From Win over Nebraska

Sixteen players honored from Ohio State’s 52-17 season-opening victory

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A total of 16 players – eight on offense and eight on defense – were named champions for their performances in Saturday’s 52-17 season-opening win over Nebraska. In addition, Ohio State’s coaching staff honored its players of the game: Haskell Garrett (defense), Justin Fields (offense) and Chris Booker (special teams).

Garrett, a senior from Las Vegas, Nev., has a disruptive force on the defensive line. He finished the game with two tackles and added a key sack on a second down play late in the first half that led to a Nebraska punt with the Buckeyes leading 17-14. Following a Nebraska punt, Ohio State scored a touchdown five plays later to take a 24-14 lead at halftime.

The Buckeyes’ defense gave up just three second-half points, forced two turnovers and had a 55-yard fumble recovery and return for a TD early in the third quarter.

Fields was nearly flawless in his 2020 debut, completing 20 of 21 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 54 yards and a TD. His .952 completion percentage set an Ohio State record (minimum 11 attempts) and tied for the second highest in a game in Big Ten history (minimum 15 attempts). Fields is a member of this week’s Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Great 8 list, a Manning Award “star of the week” and he is the Co-National Performer of the Week by the College Football Performance Awards.

Booker’s story is inspiring: two years ago, he was a member of the club football team at Ohio State after transferring from the University of Dayton. A year before that, he was out of football completely. Booker joined the Buckeyes in August of 2019 and on Saturday was a key member of the kickoff coverage unit. He hails from St. Louis, Mo. and is a graduate of John Burroughs High School.

Champions vs. Nebraska

Defense: DL Tommy Togiai, DE Jonathon Cooper, CB Shaun Wade, SAF Marcus Hooker, CB Marcus Williamson, LB Baron Browning, LB Tuf Borland

Player of the Game: DL Haskell Garrett

Offense: TE Luke Farrell, TE Jeremey Ruckert, WR Garrett Wilson, OC Josh Myers, RG Wyatt Davis, RT Nicholas Petit-Frere, LT Thayer Munford

Player of the Game: Justin Fields

Special Teams Player of the Game: Chris Booker

Scout Team Players of the Week: Robert Cope, Jack Jamieson, Mitchell Melton and Cade Kacherski