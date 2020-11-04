Abel Porter medically unable to participate for Basketball Buckeyes

The Department of Athletics has issued the following release about point guard Abel Porter.

Abel Porter Medically Unable to Participate

Career ends for graduate transfer point guard from Utah State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann announced today that point guard Abel Porter, a graduate transfer from Utah State, will not compete for the Buckeyes during the 2020-21 season due to a non-COVID related medical condition that will end his collegiate career.

“This has been a difficult past few weeks for Abel and his family,” Holtmann said. “He is a tremendous person and I know he is very appreciative for the opportunity to be a Buckeye. Abel has expressed how thankful he is for the fantastic medical care he has received. He will remain a part of our program.”

Out of respect for the privacy of Abel and his family, no further details will be available

Porter joined the Buckeyes in April. The 6-3 guard from Farmington, Utah, was one of only two players to appear and start in every game last year for the 26-8 Aggies. He averaged 25.7 minutes per game and scored in double figures nine times. He totaled 192 points on the year and averaged 5.6 per game.