24 Buckeye Champions named for the Penn State game

The Department of Athletics released the following on players who graded out as Champions in last weekend’s game vs. Penn State. Below is the complete release.

Buckeyes Name 24 Champions Following Win at Penn State

Tommy Togiai, Chris Olave and Cade Stover earn Players of the Game honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio – After securing its 10th consecutive road victory over an Associated Press Top 25-ranked opponent, Ohio State announced its champions and players of the game from Saturday’s 38-25 win at Penn State.

Leading the way on defense was Tommy Togiai, who was selected as the Player of the Game following a seven-tackle, three-sack performance. Earlier today, Togiai was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Week. Senior Jonathon Cooper was one of 10 champions on the defensive side the ball. The Gahanna native had a career-high five tackles as the Buckeyes limited Penn State to just 75 first-half yards while building a 21-6 lead.

First-time champions for 2020 on defense were DE Zach Harrison, DE Tyreke Smith, LB Pete Werner and SAF Josh Proctor.

On offense, junior WR Chris Olave was the Player of the Game after catching seven passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns. A total of 14 players were champions on offense, including QB Justin Fields (28-34, 318 yards, four TD), RB Master Teague (110 yards on 23 carries) and the entire offensive line.

First-time champions for 2020 on offense were Teague, RB Trey Sermon, WR Jameson Williams, LG Harry Miller and TEs Luke Farrell and Jake Hausmann.

Tight end Cade Stover picked up Player of the Game honors on special teams. The Lexington, Ohio, native played on three special teams units, had a tackle on kickoff coverage and a knockdown on punt return.

Champions vs. Penn State

Defense: DT Haskell Garrett, DE Zach Harrison, DE Tyreke Smith, LB Tuf Borland, LB Pete Werner, LB Baron Browning, SAF Marcus Hooker, SAF Josh Proctor, DE Jonathon Cooper

Player of the Game: DT Tommy Togiai

Offense: QB Justin Fields, RB Master Teague, RB Trey Sermon, TE Luke Farrell, TE Jeremy Ruckert, TE Jake Hausmann, WR Garrett Wilson, WR Jameson Williams, OC Josh Myers, RG Wyatt Davis, RT Nicholas Petit-Frere, LT Thayer Munford, LG Harry Miller

Player of the Game: WR Chris Olave

Special Teams Player of the Game: TE Cade Stover