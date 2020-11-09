Buckeye Champions and Players of the Game for Rutgers announced

Nineteen Buckeyes were graded out as Champions by the OSU coaching staff for their performances against Rutgers.

Justin Fields and Nicholas Petit-Frere were named c0-offensive players of the game, Tuf Borland the defensive player of the game. Borland also was named the special teams player of the game.

Below it the complete release from the Department of Athletics.

Nineteen Earn Champion Grades Following Win vs. Rutgers

Borland, Fields, Petit-Frere take home Player of the Game honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nineteen players graded out as champions in Ohio State’s 49-27 win over Rutgers last Saturday, led by Tuf Borland (Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Game), Justin Fields (Co-Offensive Player of the Game) and Nicholas Petit-Frere (Co-Offensive Player of the Game).

Fields completed 24 of 28 passes and accounted for a career-high six touchdowns (five passing, one rushing). Petit-Frere, making his fourth career start, helped the offense finish with 517 total yards. Borland led the team with six tackles (three solo, three assisted) and also had a sack for minus eight yards.

The offensive champions in addition to Fields and Petit-Frere included four players from the wide receiver group: Chris Olave (five catches, 64 yards, two TDs), Garrett Wilson (six receptions, 104 yards, one TD), Jameson Williams (one reception, 38 yards, one TD) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (two receptions). Two tight ends – Jeremy Ruckert and Luke Farrell – earned champion status along with LT Thayer Munford.

Four defensive linemen were champions, led by Javontae Jean-Baptiste, who had two tackles and one tackle for loss. He was joined by Jonathon Cooper, Tommy Togiai and Tyler Friday. Linebacker Justin Hilliard, who had a forced fumble and fumble recovery, earned his first champion honor of 2020. In the secondary, Shaun Wade, Josh Proctor and Sevyn Banks were all champions.

Champions vs. Rutgers

Offense: RB Master Teague, TE Jeremy Ruckert, TE Luke Farrell, WR Chris Olave, WR Garrett Wilson, WR Jameson Williams, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, LT Thayer Munford

Players of the Game: QB Justin Fields and RT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Defense: DT Tommy Togiai, DE Tyler Friday, DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE Jonathon Cooper, LB Justin Hilliard, CB Shaun Wade, CB Sevyn Banks, SAF Josh Proctor

Player of the Game: LB Tuf Borland

Special Teams Player of the Game: LB Tuf Borland

Scout Team Players of the Week: Darrion Henry-Young, Ryan Batsch, Sam Wiglusz, Jakob James