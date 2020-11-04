Buckeyes add commitment from 2022 tight end Benji Gosnell

Tight end Benji Gosnell (6-4, 225) publicly verballed to Ohio State to become the eighth member of the 2022 recruiting class.

Gosnell is from Pilot Mountain, North Carolina and is a four-star recruit. He is rated the 11th-best tight end prospect in the class and the 265th-best prospect overall.

Gosnell had 18 scholarship offers including bids from Arkansas, Duke and Florida. As a sophomore he caught 25 passes for 422 yards. A two-way player, he also recorded 85 tackles including 14 tackles for loss, six sacks, five quarterback hurries an interception and two forced fumbles.

With the addition of Gosnell to the the 2022 recruiting class the Buckeyes moved up two spots in the class rankings from third to the number one spot.