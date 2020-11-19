Buckeyes land commitment from top 2022 quarterback

The Ohio State recruiting effort for the class of 2022 took a giant leap when five-star Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers verballed to the Buckeyes today via Twitter.

Ewers, a one-time Texas commit, is ranked the top drop-back quarterback in the class and is ranked the second-best player at any position in the 24/7 composite. In 24/7’s own rankings Ewers is ranked the top player in the class regardless of position. He also has the top player ranking in the ESPN rankings as well.

At 6-3, 195 Ewers has good size. Though he is ranked a drop-back passer, scouting reports indicate that Ewers is athletic enough to be ranked as a dual-threat quarterback and making him not only a threat to run but difficult to sack.

Ewers committed to home-state Texas on August 6, 2020, but then decommitted on October 28. His decommitment sparked speculation that the Buckeyes were in the driver’s seat for Ewers, speculation that has now been proven true.

In 2019 Ewers completed 291 of 402 attempts (72.38%) for 4,003 yards and 45 touchdowns. He averaged slightly under 10 yards per attempt and threw just three interceptions. As a runner in 2019 he added 568 yards on 84 attempts and scored nine touchdowns. He averaged almost seven yards per rushing attempt.