Buckeyes open season with lopsided win

Ohio State opened the basketball season with 94-66 win over visiting Illinois State in empty Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes put 22 points on the board before the Cardinals scored their first point on a free throw to cut OSU’s lead to 22-1. Illinois State never really threatened thereafter. The best the Cardinal could do was cut the lead to 14 early in the second half, but that’s as close as they would come.

OSU led by as many as 37 points at 82-45 in the second half.

Several newcomers to the OSU lineup made notable debuts.

After sitting out last season Florida State transfer Justice Sueing led all scorers with 19 points on 8 of nine shooting from the floor that included one for one from three point range. He also made two of three free throw attempts and added eight rebounds and three steals to an impressive stat line. E.J. Liddell added 16 points. Guards Duane Washington Jr. and C. J. Walker added 12 and 10 points respectively. True freshman Zed Key was the first player off the bench for OSU and chipped in 12 points and five rebounds, three of them offensive rebounds, in just 14 minutes of play.

For the game OSU shot 47 percent from the field and was nine for 11 (82%) from the free throw line.

OSU outrebounded Illinois State 43-33. The Buckeyes included 14 offensive rebounds in their game. OSU completely dominated in the point, outscoring Illinois State 50-14 in close.

About the only weakness in OSU game was their turnovers. The had 17 led by Walker with six.