Chris Holtmann Updates From The Buckeye Roundtable

COLUMBUS – Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann joined the Buckeye Roundtable show on 97.1 The Fan and Ohio State IMG Sports Network on Monday evening.

Here’s a summary of what was said.

Chris Holtmann

+ The unpredictability has been the biggest challenge so far. They have a game plan in hand and wake up on game day knowing they may scrap that after testing. They are grateful to have had two games played.

+ On Justice Sueing, Holtmann said he’s ready. He really worked on his rehab in the off-season and he had a good off-season. He brings really good skill, good positional size, and versatility. It has been good to see him get off to a good start.

+ People have really enjoyed watching Zed Key because he brings a lot of passion to how he plays. Some of his teammates have got on him about some reactions after he makes a play but that’s just how he is. He’s a good kid. The 7 foot one inch wingspan allows him to play larger than his 6 foot 8 inches.

+ On C.J. Walker, his decision making in his shot selection, ability to make the right play, turnovers, have improved. They want to continue to help him read the game better. For all of the guys returning, he would like to see them take strides in their games.

+ On Seth Towns, Holtmann said he is optimistic with his recovery. He is doing more live competition in practice. He’s not the same player that he was two years ago right now and it’s unrealistic to expect that. He has a ways to go but he’s really worked hard. Seth adds another dimension to the game with being able to shoot the ball.

+ Duane Washington Jr. allowed them to finish the game against UMass Lowell with poise down the stretch.

+ On playing in an empty arena without fans, Holtmann said they all have to watch their language. Officials have rabbit ears anyway, in an empty arena even more so. They miss the fans because the energy is so different. He hopes they can get back to that. “It’s odd. You go on a run and you don’t feel lifted up in any way other than from the bench.”

+ On playing in the Covelli Center, Holtmann said based on the way they shot, “a gym is not a gym,” but he won’t blame that on Covelli. He said it’s a beautiful facility.