Day, Buckeye players, surprised by news of cancellation.

COLUMBUS- If you were blindsided a bit by the news yesterday of the cancellation of the Maryland game this weekend you are not alone.

OSU Head Coach Ryan Day did not know about the cancellation until just before a team meeting scheduled for for 2:30 yesterday.

“I’m surprised it happened so quickly,” said Day. “We were ready to start practicing for Maryland and all of sudden we aren’t playing,” Day said.

Day was unaware of the developing situation with Maryland because the communication between the two schools regarding the matter was handled at a higher level.

“At this point it’s all about football for me,” said Day. “I leave the rest up to the administrators. I worry about getting the team ready to play.”

When the game was cancelled all Day could do was move on.

“The hardest thing is looking your team in the eyes and tell them the can’t play,” said Day. “It’s awful.

“We live in a world where we don’t know what’s coming next.

“We’re very disappointed that we aren’t playing this weekend.”

The loss of the game means OSU now has a seven-game regular-season schedule. The Big 10 requires at least six games to qualify for a championship, so OSU’s margin for error is becoming slim. That, however, could be open to amendment depending on how this season develops.

“I think we have to remain flexible,” said Day. “Like the change in policy regarding game-day positive tests. Now we can use the PCR test to confirm, but before we couldn’t. We have to remain flexible.”

Day said the Buckeyes will use today’s practice to begin preparing for Indiana, but that the coaching staff hasn’t had near enough time to put in a game plan for the Hoosiers, so the focus on Indiana will not be as intense as it usually is on the opponent at a Thursday practice. As far as the rest of the week, don’t expect the Buckeyes to get in a lot of extra work on Indiana.

“We have to keep our routine even though it’s a year that not like any other,” said Day.