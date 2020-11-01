Fast start propels Buckeyes past Penn State

Ohio State (2-0) scored on its first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead, then was never really threatened the rest of they way in posting a 38-25 win over Penn State (0-2).

On the first play from scrimmage OSU H-back Garrett Wilson took a handoff from Justin Fields and went around left end for a 62 yard gain to set up the Buckeyes at the Penn State 25-yard line. Master Teague then had carries of 12, 9 and 4 yards to score and put OSU up 7-0 with just 1:17 off the game clock. Penn State was forced to punt on its ensuing possession and the big-play Buckeyes did it again, this time going 56 yards in just six plays. Fields hit Chris Olave with a 25-yard scoring pass to end the drive and the Buckeyes were up 14-0 with 8:39 remaining in the first quarter.

Ohio State thoroughly dominated the first half, completely shutting down the Penn State running game and limiting the Lions to just two field goals, one of them coming on a half-ending controversial play on which the Buckeyes thought they had run out the clock on fourth down but the officials ruled that the clock had not expired when Justin Fields downed the football on fourth down. The ruling gave Penn State the ball with about one second left to play. The Lions kicked a 50-yard field goal to make the half time score 21-6.

Penn State managed more offense in the second half but any Penn State scoring drive was answered by the Buckeyes to keep Penn State more-than one score behind.

Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields was outstanding. He completed 28 0f 34 for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Two of his TD tosses went to Chris Olave, one of 26 yards to put OSU up 14-0, the other of 49 yards to make it 28-13. For the day Olave caught seven passes for 120 yards. Fields’ other TD passes went to tight end Jeremy Ruckert on throws of 10 yards and one yard. The second came in the second half on a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line to put OSU up 38-19 with just 9:14 left in the game. Garrett Wilson had 11 catches for 111 yards.

The OSU rushing game found some life against Penn State after struggling against Nebraska a week earlier. Master Teague went for 110 yards on 23 carries with a long carry of 31 yards.

The OSU defense completely took away the Penn State running game. The Lions rushed for just 45 net yards against the OSU front-seven. The Buckeyes dominated the line of scrimmage both offensively and defensively. Ohio State outrushed Penn State 208 yards to just 44. OSU’s pass rush harassed Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and registered five sacks.

The Buckeyes did not have a turnover while Penn State turned the ball over on an interception by Marcus Hooker late in the game. Ohio State was guilty of 9 penalties for 80 yards and missed two field goals.