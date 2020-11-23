Five-star 2022 receiver Caleb Burton says he will be a Buckeye

Five-star wide receiver Caleb Burton (6-0, 165) from Del Valle, Texas, said today via Twitter that he will be a Buckeye.

In the 24/7 composite Burton is rated the second-best wide receiver in the 2022 recruiting class and the 15th-best player overall regardless of position.

In 2018 Burton caught 32 passes for 606 yards and six touchdowns. In 2019 he upped his production to 51 receptions for 882 yards and 12 TDs.

Burton’s junior season was cut short when he suffered a knee injury in the first game of the season. He will miss the remainder of the 2020 season.

Burton chose Ohio State over Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Stanford among others.

Burton’s father, Charles, is a former Syracuse linebacker and is the current head football coach at Del Valle High School.

Burton is the second five-star prospect from the state of Texas to commit to the Buckeyes in less than a week. Last Thursday, QB Quinn Ewers, the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2022, and the top quarterback that year, also pledged to Ohio State.

Burton is the third 5-star receiver from the Lone Star State to commit to Ohio State since Tom Herman took over at the University of Texas. Garrett Wilson (2019) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2020) are the others.