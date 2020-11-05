In a release issued to today the Department of Athletics announced that transfer point guard Jimmy Sotos is eligible to play this season. Below is the release from OSU

Jimmy Sotos Granted Eligibility Waiver for 2020-21 Season

Senior guard played in 100 games for Bucknell from 2017-20

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Jimmy Sotos, a 6-3 guard from Elk Grove Village, Ill., has been granted an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA and will compete for the Ohio State men’s basketball team this season.

“I’m happy for Jimmy and his family,” said head coach Chris Holtmann. “I’m also thankful for the hard work that our compliance office put in to get this matter resolved with a positive outcome for Jimmy. He has been working hard to prepare for this season.”

Sotos was the starting point guard in all 34 games for Bucknell last season. He led the team in scoring (11.5 ppg.) and assists (3.9 apg.), becoming just the eighth Bison to do so. He also led the squad in steals (1.6 spg.) and free throw percentage (80-100/.800) while shooting 40.6 percent from the field (127-313), 37.1 percent from 3-point range (56-151).

He reached double figures offensively 20 times, including five 20-point games. During his sophomore year, Sotos led the Patriot League and ranked 18th nationally in assists (6.1 apg). As a freshman he played in 35 games with 13 starts on a Bison team that finished 25-10 and appeared in the NCAA Tournament. Sotos averaged 8.1 points and 3.9 assists per game over his 100-game Bucknell career.