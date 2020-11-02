Justin Fields and Tommy Togiai named B1G players of the week.

The Big Ten has named Justin Fields and Tommy Togiai as conference players of the week. Below is the OSU release.

Tommy Togiai, Justin Fields Earn Big Ten Football Weekly Honors

Togiai is the Defensive Player of the Week, Fields picks up co-Offensive Player of the Week honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai and quarterback Justin Fields were honored by the Big Ten Conference on Monday for their efforts in Ohio State’s 38-25 win at No. 18 Penn State Saturday night. Togiai is the Defensive Player of the Week while Fields was named the co-Offensive Player of the Week.

Togiai, a junior from Pocatello, Idaho, had the best statistical game of his career, finishing with seven total tackles and three quarterback sacks. He led a defense that limited Penn State to just 75 first-half yards and two completions as the Buckeyes built a 21-6 halftime lead.

In two games so far this season, Togiai is third on the team in tackles (10) and leads in sacks (3.0 for minus 13 yards) and tackles for loss (3.0 for minus 13 yards).

Fields completed 28 of 34 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns while directing an Ohio State offense that finished with 526 total yards. It was the sixth time in his 16-game Ohio State career that Fields had thrown four touchdown passes. He shares the co-Offensive Player of the Week award with Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa.

Through two games, Fields has accounted for as many touchdowns (seven) as he’s thrown incompletions. After completing his final nine passes vs. Nebraska, Fields connected on seven straight to start the game at Penn State and in the process tied the Ohio State record for consecutive completions with 16. For the season, he’s 48 of 55 for 594 yards with six touchdowns, no interceptions and one rushing TD.

The Buckeyes, who remain ranked No. 3 in both the Associated Press poll and Amway Coaches Poll, return to Ohio Stadium this Saturday to face Rutgers. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on BTN.