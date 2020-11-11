Maryland game cancelled due to outbreak of COVID cases on Maryland football team.

A Maryland release indicates that the game with the Terrapins this weekend is cancelled.
The release reads as follows:
“Due go an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program, Maryland Football will pause all team-related activities.
“Our game with Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.”
“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern,” Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said.
“Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic.
“We wish Maryland, their student-athletes and programs well as they battle through this issue.”
According to NBCWashington.com, a total of eight players have tested positive.
3 Responses
I have a few thoughts on this, so please excuse my language…..#@$%××?&%?&% not to mention %$#@&%$#@?()&%!!!!!. Furthermore, what am I supposed to #$@$%#@# watch on Saturday?!!!
The Masters then Wisconsin beating mi at night.
ughhhhhhhhh.. the big Ten was stupid unlike the SEC which allowed for some open weeks to reschedule these games..this sucks