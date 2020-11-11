Maryland game cancelled due to outbreak of COVID cases on Maryland football team.

A Maryland release indicates that the game with the Terrapins this weekend is cancelled.

The release reads as follows:

“Due go an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program, Maryland Football will pause all team-related activities.

“Our game with Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.”

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern,” Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said.

“Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic.

“We wish Maryland, their student-athletes and programs well as they battle through this issue.”

According to NBCWashington.com, a total of eight players have tested positive.