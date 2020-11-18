Ohio State Releases 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Schedule

The tipoff of the 2020-21 Ohio State basketball season is now just one week away. The school released its full schedule for the season on Wednesday evening, with the first game scheduled for November 25 at home against Illinois State.

The Buckeyes will also face UMass-Lowell, Morehead State, Alabama A&M, in the non-conference schedule before tipping off against Notre Dame in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on December 8.

After that, Big Ten play starts on the road at Purdue on December 16.

The full release from Ohio State, as well as the entire schedule is included below.

The 2020-21 Ohio State men’s basketball season will feature a 20-game Big Ten schedule, which begins on Wednesday, Dec. 16 when the Buckeyes travel to West Lafayette, Ind. to face Purdue. The league schedule was announced this evening and coupled with the Buckeyes’ five non-conference games gives Ohio State 25 games on its 2020-21 slate.

The season officially gets underway next Wednesday, Nov. 25 when Ohio State hosts Illinois State at 2 p.m. The game will be carried by either ESPN2 or ESPNU. Four days later, on Sunday, Nov. 29, Ohio State faces UMass-Lowell at the Covelli Center at 4 p.m. in a game that will be carried on BTN. The Buckeyes host Morehead State on Dec. 2 (5 p.m., BTN) and Alabama A&M on Dec. 5 (time TBD on BTN or BTN+) before closing out non-conference play on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Notre Dame as part of the previously-announced Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Big Ten play will run from December 16 through March 6 and included home-and-home games vs. Purdue, Rutgers, Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa and Illinois. The home portion of the Buckeyes’ conference schedule begins on Wednesday, Dec. 23 vs. Rutgers. Ohio State plays two additional games before the end of the calendar year – at Northwestern (Dec. 26) and home vs. Nebraska (Dec. 30).

On Wednesday, The Ohio State University Department of Athletics determined that family members of the players and coaching staffs of teams competing this fall will no longer be permitted into any university sporting event.

The decision by the department to not allow any fans aligns with the Columbus Department of Health’s stay at home advisory, which was issued Wednesday. The advisory starts at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain in place for the next 28 days.

Nov. 25 – Illinois State (2 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Nov. 29 – UMass-Lowell (4 p.m., BTN)

Dec. 2 – Morehead State (5 p.m., BTN)

Dec. 5 – Alabama A&M (TBD, BTN or BTN+)

Dec. 8 – at Notre Dame

Dec. 16 – at Purdue

Dec. 19 – vs. North Carolina (in Cleveland)

Dec. 23 – Rutgers

Dec. 26 – at Northwestern

Dec. 30 – Nebraska

Jan. 3 – at Minnesota

Jan. 6 – Penn State

Jan. 9 – at Rutgers

Jan. 13 – Northwestern

Jan. 16 – at Illinois

Jan. 23 – at Wisconsin

Jan. 27 – Purdue

Jan. 31 – Michigan State

Feb. 4 – at Iowa

Feb. 8 or Feb. 9 – at Maryland

Feb. 13 – Indiana

Feb. 18 – at Penn State

Feb. 21 – Michigan

Feb. 25 – at Michigan State

Feb. 28 – Iowa

March 6 – Illinois

All times are TBA unless otherwise noted