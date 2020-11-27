Ohio State’s Game At Illinois Cancelled

Columbus — Ohio State’s game against Illinois has been cancelled.

Below is the full release from Ohio State.

Ohio State / Illinois Football Game Cancelled

Ohio State pauses team-related activities; game was set for noon Saturday at Champaign, Ill.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football game between No. 3 Ohio State University and the University of Illinois, scheduled for this Saturday at 12 noon (EST) in Champaign, Ill., has been cancelled by Ohio State University after further positive tests for the coronavirus were discovered after a round of PCR testing this afternoon.

The Department of Athletics has paused all team-related football activities. The decision to cancel and pause was made jointly by Director of Athletics Gene Smith, University President Kristina M. Johnson, head team physician Dr. Jim Borchers and in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

“We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week,” Smith said. “The health, safety and well-being of our student-athlete is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff.”

The program will resume its team activities when its medical staff determines it is safe to do so based on protocols established by the Big Ten Conference.