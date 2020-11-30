Pete Werner Named Butkus Award Semifinalist

Ohio State senior linebacker Pete Werner was just named a semifinalist for the 2020 Butkus Award. That honor, named for former Illinois linebacker Dick Butkus, goes to the top player at the position in the country.

Both James Laurinaitis and Andy Katzenmoyer have won the Butkus Award for Ohio State in the past.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Senior Pete Werner, Ohio State’s leading tackler this season with 24 stops, is one of 16 semifinalists nationally for the Butkus Award as college football’s top linebacker.

Werner is one of two Big Ten players on the semifinalist list, along with Rutgers’ Olakunle Fatukasi. Finalists are expected to be announced December 7, and winners will be announced on or before December 22. Two Buckeyes have won the Butkus Award previously: James Laurinaitis in 2007 and Andy Katzenmoyer in 1997.

Werner, from Indianapolis, has a high game of eight tackles this season, vs. Indianas. He has added 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one quarterback hurry and a forced fumble to his 2020 resume.

A three-year starter, Werner has played in 43 career games with 31 starts. He was second on the team last year with 64 tackles while earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors. For his career, Werner has 155 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups and four sacks.

Werner is an OSU Scholar-Athlete and an Academic All-Big Ten Conference honoree who will graduate this spring with his degree in real estate and urban analysis.