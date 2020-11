COLUMBUS – Ohio State has released the availability report for the Rutgers game on Saturday.

Ohio State vs. Rutgers – Nov. 7, 2020 – Ohio Stadium; Columbus, Ohio

Game-Time Decision

N/A

Unavailable

§ CB Cam Brown

§ CB Lejond Cavazos

§ DL Jacolbe Cowan

§ RB Marcus Crowley

§ OG Gavin Cupp

§ TE Patrick Gurd

§ WR Jaylen Harris

§ K Blake Haubeil

§ TE Jake Hausmann

§ LS Roen McCullough

§ CB Lloyd McFarquhar

§ DT Jaden Mckenzie

§ SAF Kourt Willilams

[Photo courtesy of Ohio State Athletics]