Players of the week for the Indiana game announced.

Ohio State has announced that the players of the week for the Indiana game are as follows:

Offense: Receiver Garrett Wilson and tight end Luke Farrell.

Defense: Defensive end Jonathan Cooper and linebacker Pete Werner.

Special Teams: Safety Josh Proctor

All five offensive linemen graded out as champions following a performance where the Buckeyes ran for a season-high 307 yards. RB Master Teague, the beneficiary of the holes opened up by the offensive line in front of him, was also a champion after setting career highs for carries (26), yards (169) and touchdowns (two).

Wilson caught seven passes for a career-high 169 yards, his fourth straight game of 100 or more yards. He’s one game shy of tying the school record in that category, held currently by Cris Carter in 1986. Wilson ranks seventh nationally with an average of 128.3 receiving yards per game.

Farrell started on Saturday for the 28th time in his career and was part of the effort on the offensive line that helped the Buckeyes finish with 607 total yards. Ohio State also reached the 40-point mark for the third time this season.

Cooper’s game was highlighted by a sack of Indiana’s Michael Penix to end the Hoosiers’ first possession. Werner finished with a team-high eight tackles while adding a sack and a forced fumble. Nine plays after Werner’s forced fumble late in the first half, Ohio State scored to take a 28-7 halftime lead.

On special teams, Proctor played on all three units and had a tackle on kickoff coverage. He had two other tackles for his safety spot on defense.

Champions vs. Indiana

Offense: RB Master Teague, WR Chris Olave, LT Thayer Munford, C Josh Myers, RT Nicholas Petit-Frere, RG Wyatt Davis, LG Harry Miller

Defense: DT Haskell Garrett, DT Tommy Togiai, DE Tyreke Smith, DE Tyler Friday, DE Zach Harrison, LB Tuf Borland, LB Baron Browning, CB Shaun Wade



Scout Team Players of the Week: Trayvon Wilburn, Zaid Hamdan, Josh Fryar, Jagger LaRoe