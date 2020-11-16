COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joined the Buckeye Roundtable show on 97.1 The Fan and Ohio State IMG Sports Network on Monday evening to preview the Buckeyes’ game against Indiana on Saturday.

Here’s a summary of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ On Indiana, Day said they have improved in all areas. On offense, the quarterback is doing a great job, the receivers are playing at a high level and have a lot of confidence. On defense, they are aggressive and create turnovers. On special teams, they return well. In all three phrases they are improved.

+ On keeping his players on schedule, Day said they did as best as they could. Saturday they had a quick practice and took Sunday off. Thursday and Friday were the same. It was like coming off of a bye week.

+ On Indiana’s defense, Day said it has changed a bit from last year. They come at you in a bunch of ways. They change it up every look and they have a lot of confidence.

+ On the red-zone success of his team, Day said it is in their plan to win; to score touchdowns in the red-zone. A lot of work goes into that because the game changes down there. “Every yard is worth two or three.” It’s something they have done a decent job of, but it will become more important as they get into more games.

+ On Saturday, he watched games all day at the facility. “It’s hard not to watch it, love watching football, certainly enjoyed watching the games.” When asked if he could watch the games as a fan and not as a coach, Day said no.

+ On COVID, Day said he just told the team that “everywhere you go, no matter who you’re near, it’s there.”