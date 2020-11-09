Ryan Day Updates From The Buckeye Roundtable – Week Four

COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joined the Buckeye Roundtable show on 97.1 The Fan and Ohio State IMG Sports Network on Monday evening to recap Rutgers and preview the Buckeyes’ game against Maryland on Saturday.

Here’s a summary of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ They were off on Monday because they had a good Sunday. They will get back on the field on Tuesday.

+ On getting Jameson Williams involved, Day said Justin Fields is a big part of the offense but Williams is really fast. He was able to create separation and get behind the safety and Fields has such a strong arm that they were able to take advantage of it and get off to a good start early on. That gave them a lot of energy moving forward.

+ On the fake punt, Day said they talked about opportunities to be aggressive because they knew Rutgers was going to do anything they could to get an advantage in the game. He said the plan was that they were going to do the fake punt on the first time out and if it didn’t work out they would just bounce back on defense and get a stop.

+ On special teams, they did a good job hustling to the ball and gave extraordinary effort. They handled the onside kicks very well, “it was like a circus out there.” There is a lot to learn from that film but from everything they saw and that was thrown their way, they handled it well.

+ The team responded well to playing that late into the game but they have to do a better job. But to be able to turn things back on was great.

+ On Maryland, Day said they are playing with a lot of confidence, they have had good quarterback play, good receivers, and the defense really disrupted the pass game last week. They upgraded their talent and they are playing with a lot of confidence right now.

+ He recruited Taulia Tagovailoa before he went to Alabama. “Good family.”