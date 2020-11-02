COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day joined the Buckeye Roundtable show on 97.1 The Fan and Ohio State IMG Sports Network on Monday evening to recap the win against Penn State and preview the Buckeyes’ game against Rutgers on Saturday.

Here’s a summary of what was said.

Ryan Day

+ On the Penn State performance, he thought the energy and the physicality was huge. They played hard and the start was well done. They wanted to set the tone on that first play. They worked really hard on designing that play and it was executed.

+ The running backs were better at downhill runs.

+ They did a good job at the line of scrimmage both offensively and defensively. Winning the line of scrimmage was huge and it is something to build upon.

+ It was an emotional game for coach Larry Johnson to see his guys play the way they did. The inside guys played well, that was an area they were focused on, between Tommy Togiai and Haskell Garrett. Defensive ends played really well too and got after the quarterback.

+ Marcus Hooker catapulted his confidence making a big play like that on a national stage in his home state.

+ On Chris Olave, Day said “he’s probably the best I’ve been around. Chris is tough, he plays on special teams, he blocks, he catches the ball, he’s special. He’s stepped up in big moments, he’s also clutch.”

+ On the end of the first half, Day said “goodness gracious.” They called timeouts, were going to go after the punt, then didn’t and he said let’s just keep the momentum and go to the locker room and get to the next half. They had two seconds, if it was longer they would have punted. Justin [Fields] counted to himself looked up said he saw 00 and that was it. Day said it was like a bad dream.

+ On Rutgers, Day said very different than last year. They brought in some transfers and upgraded their talent. “This is not the same team we have played the last couple of years.” The lack of film also can surprise guys with some scheme early on so they have to prepare, take care of the ball, focus on the basics, because they have already upset Michigan State.