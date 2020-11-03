Tuesday Note and Quotebook

A Loss in the Win: The Buckeyes won a big game against Penn State but also suffered a serious loss when starting cornerback Cameron Brown suffered what has been reported to be a season-ending Achilles tendon injury.

“That’s very costly,” said OSU Head Coach Ryan Day. “He had experience at a position where we couldn’t afford to take a hit.”

With Brown out of the lineup the Buckeyes will be all hands on deck at the corner position this week against Rutgers. There is talent behind Brown, but it is largely untested and inexperienced. One of them is sophomore Tyreke Johnson (6-1, 195) who came to OSU as a highly-regarded five-star recruit.

“He plays very hard and prepares very well,” said OSU defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs. “He prepares very well.”

Another is true-freshman Ryan Watts, who at 6-3 and 195 is the kind of long, rangy corner that Coombs likes but is very short on experience. The other possibility is to do some shuffling. Senior Marcus Williamson (5-10, 186) has played at the slot corner so far this year. He could be moved to the outside. The candidates to replace Williamson at the slot corner under that scenario are true freshmen Cameron Martinez (5-10, 188) and Latham Ransom (6-1, 198). Ransom has caught the eye of the OSU coaching staff and saw the field last week against Penn State.

“He can do some things,” said Day . “He can play safety and he can play nickel.”

“He’s very much a run and hit you guy, and run and hit you guys play football and get on the field,” added Coombs. “Both he and Martinez are very sharp mentally and very good learners.”

Questions Answered: One of the big question marks going into the season was the interior defensive line. Ryan Day liked what he saw in that group against Penn State.

“One of the concerns going into the season was the defensive interior line. They created a lot of havoc and disruption. They were the difference in this game,” said Day.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai had a great game and led all OSU tacklers with seven tackles. He also registered three sacks for -13 yards.

Following the Nebraska game there were still questions about both the offensive line and the running game. The Penn State game showed that the Buckeyes had answers there as well. Master Teague rushed for over 100 yards behind an offensive line that moved the line of scrimmage in the running game and also did a great job protecting quarterback Justin Fields.

“I thought our physicality and effort were excellent,” said Day. “The backs ran hard and we hit hard. We have to clean up the penalties and the missed chip-shot field goals, but I was happy with how physical we were.”

Tone Setter: After showing no outside running game in the opener against Nebraska the first play the Buckeyes offense ran from scrimmage against Penn State was a jet sweep. Garrett Wilson ran 62 yards on that play to set up OSU’s first touchdown just three plays later.

“We practiced that play this week. We thought it could be good,” said Day. “Once you run the jet sweep successfully the defense has to defend the whole field against you.”

Noisy Crowdless Stadium: There was no crowd at Penn State, but the stadium was still noisy. The piped in fan sounds were at the maximum 90 decibels. Ryan Day said that level of noise is hard to deal with whether it’s live or recorded.

“It’s hard to communicate with the noise level at 90 decibels,” said Day. “It’s a major challenge.”

Practice Schedule Revised: The Buckeyes usually take Monday off after a game then practice on Tuesday. This week, however, that didn’t happen.

“We weren’t allowed to practice today because of election day,” said Day. “Instead we practiced on Monday. That’s not normal for us, but it was a very good practice, very spirited. Today everybody is off.”

Air Defense Under Attack: The OSU defense silenced the Penn State running game but the Nittany Lions did have some success in the air. Neither Kerry Coombs nor Ryan Day were particularly concerned about pass defense. According to them, sometimes the other guys just make plays, and that was the case for Penn State.

“The two big catches by Jahan Dotson were maybe 75 yards of their passing,” said Day. “He made two tremendous catches. The corners played well overall, but those two were remarkable.”

“He did make two great plays,” said Coombs. “Shaun (Wade) was there but he just made the plays. We want to make those plays, but this time credit to him.”

Coombs added that he spoke with Wade about those plays, telling him that sometimes that kind of thing is going to happen when you play corner at Ohio State. Coombs said that it’s just part of the game and he still has total confidence in Wade.

“I have no worries about Shaun Wade,” said Coombs.