Two-Minute Drill: Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley Previews Ohio State

COLUMBUS – Maryland head coach Michael Locksley met with the media on Tuesday to preview the Terrapins’ game against Ohio State on Saturday.

Here’s a summary of what was said.

Michael Locksley

+ They have put the Penn State game to bed and have put everything into Ohio State. The players are excited about the opportunity.

+ The team has continued to make progress. A lot of people are surprised by what they have seen from Maryland but they are not surprised because they have started forming the habits and behaviors that are needed to be successful. The challenge is putting the formula together each week, consistently. For a young team that is hard.

+ The offensive line has a lot of experience from playing so early on in their careers. Experience is a must at that position and they have added a lot of tools to their experience toolbox. They are the most improved unit and that also helps with their personal development. But Locksley said he wishes they had a bit more depth there.

+ Every game is a measuring stick for this program. It is not always about who they play, their opponent, but it is more about what they do and how they go about their game.

+ On being viewed as double-digit underdogs, he doesn’t really read into whether it is good or bad because it doesn’t impact how they prepare. It is not insulting but it really doesn’t motivate them, they like to be neutral.

+ The mindset is the same as they have had every week. They don’t want their mindset to change based on who comes into town. They can’t focus on the fact that it’s No. 2 Ohio State.

+ They haven’t arrived just yet, they aren’t ‘that’ program just yet.

+ On preparing for Ohio State’s offense, Locksley said their defense has been turning a corner and each game they are getting better and better. They are playing ranked teams each week and they get more and more experience.

+ Ohio State poses a great challenge in all three phrases of the game. He recruited Justin Fields and said he is an NFL caliber guy, Ohio State has good running backs and an offensive line, good defensive line and front seven, and first round draft picks in the secondary.

+ Ohio State poses issues all across the board but that’s why players come to play in this conference. They have the opportunity to go against some of the best players in the country this Saturday.

+ He likes smart, tough, and reliable guys in the program. Also guys that like to win. Winners make the right choices and decisions and never give up.