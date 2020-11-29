UMass Lowell’s Pat Duquette Talks Following 74-64 Loss to Ohio State

COLUMBUS – UMass Lowell head coach Pat Duquette met with the media following the River Hawk’s 74-64 loss to Ohio State on Sunday.

Here’s a summary of what was said.

Pat Duquette

+He thought their team played well, they had a chance to win right down to the last minute.

+ Ohio State is a well coached team and program. It has always been a great experience playing them. Normally Ohio State has some of the best fans they face.

+ They are grateful to get two games in.

+ They made some careless mistakes at crucial times and against a good team like Ohio State that’s all it’s going to take.

+ Ohio State did some things against their zone that caught them off guard and gave them some good looks. “They got to the free throw line well, that’s what good teams do when they’re not shooting well from three, drive it inside and get to the free throw line.”

+ They knew Ohio State was too big and strong for a man to man. They executed the zone well but at times Ohio State found gaps.

[Photo courtesy of Lowell Sun]