All 29 carries by Trey Sermon vs. Northwestern in four minutes of video.

Football The LatestAll 29 carries by Trey Sermon vs. Northwestern in four minutes of video. December 20, 2020by John Porentas1 comments Here they are. All 29 carries in four minutes.Enjoy.
One Response
Absolutely a game for the ages!! Only 2 carries for no or a loss of yards. One was for no yards and the other was a loss of two. Out of 29 carries is a credit to the amazing O-Line and the desire of TS to punch his ticket to the draft. It’s great to see folks step up when given the opportunity to shine! And boy did OSU need it! Get all the players back and this team can pull it all together to win it all by beating Clemson and Alabama! Now that’s the way to start of 2021!!