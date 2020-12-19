Availablity report for Northwestern

The department of athletics has issued the following release regarding player availabilty for the Big Ten championhip game against Northwestern.

Starting receiver Chris Olave is on the unavailable list as is backup H-back Jackson Smith Njigba. Linebacker Baron Browning is also unavailable.

Game time decision

S Marcus Hooker

Unavailable

WR Chris Booker

CB Cam Brown

RB Steele Chambers

LB Baron Browning

P Drew Chrisman

LB Tommy Eichenberg

DE Tyler Friday

DT Zed Hamdan

WR Jaylen Harris

QB Gunnar Hoak

DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

LB Cade Kacherski

WR Chris Olave

TE Corey Rau

LB Ben Schmiesing

S Bryson Shaw

OL Bryson Smith

WR Jaxson Smith Njimba

DB Alec Taylor

S Kourt Williams