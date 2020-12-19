Availablity report for Northwestern

The department of athletics has issued the following release regarding player availabilty for the Big Ten championhip game against Northwestern.
Starting receiver Chris Olave is on the unavailable list as is backup H-back Jackson Smith Njigba. Linebacker Baron Browning is also unavailable.
Game time decision
S Marcus Hooker
Unavailable
WR Chris Booker
CB Cam Brown
RB Steele Chambers
LB Baron Browning
P Drew Chrisman
LB Tommy Eichenberg
DE Tyler Friday
DT Zed Hamdan
WR Jaylen Harris
QB Gunnar Hoak
DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste
LB Cade Kacherski
WR Chris Olave
TE Corey Rau
LB Ben Schmiesing
S Bryson Shaw
OL Bryson Smith
WR Jaxson Smith Njimba
DB Alec Taylor
S Kourt Williams