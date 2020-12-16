All-B1G defensive honors announced

The Big Ten has released it’s defensive honors and OSU is well represented.

On the defensive line, Zach Harrison received second-team honors from the coaches while Tommy Togiai was selected to the second team by both the coaches and media. Haskell Garrett was mentioned on the third team by the coaches.

At linebacker Pete Werner was selected to the first team by the coaches and third team by the media. Baron Browning received third-team honors by the coaches.

Defensive back Shaun Wade was named to the first team by the coaches and media. Wade was also named the Tatum-Woodson defensive back of the year.

Receiving honorable mention recognition from the coaches were Tyreke Smith, Tuf Borland, Sevyn Banks, Marcus Hooker, Josh Proctor and Marcus Williamson.

The media awarded honorable mention recognition to Haskell Garrett, Zach Harrison, Tyreke Smith, Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Sevyn Banks and Marcus Hooker.