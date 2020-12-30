Balanced Buckeyes Beat Nebraska 90-54

COLUMBUS – No. 25 Ohio State secured a 90-54 win against Nebraska on Wednesday night.

Buckeyes Roll to 90-54 Win Over Nebraska

Five different players scored in double figures as Ohio State improves to 8-2 overall

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s basketball team moved back to .500 in Big Ten play on Wednesday night courtesy of its 90-54 win over Nebraska at the Value City Arena. The Buckeyes improved to 8-2 (2-2 Big Ten) overall while Nebraska is now 4-6, 0-3 B1G.

The Buckeyes were led in scoring by Justin Ahrens, who scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half and connected on five of seven three-point attempts. Zed Key added 14 points and made all five of his field goal attempts while Duane Washington Jr. added 13 points, Justice Sueing added 12 and Seth Towns chipped in with 11 in 15 minutes off the bench. It was Ohio State’s highest point total in a Big Ten game since defeating Penn State 106-74 on Dec. 7, 2019.

“Overall a really solid performance,” said head coach Chris Holtmann. “Our ball movement was exceptional. That’s what we have to continue to be. We’ll take this one here, know it’s unique and get ready for a really good Minnesota team on Sunday.”

Ohio State created all the separate it needed with a 15-0 run midway through the first half that turned a 13-all tie into a 28-13 advantage for the Buckeyes. During the run, the Buckeyes shot 6 of 9 from the floor and received three-pointers from E.J. Liddell, Justin Ahrens and Seth Towns. The Buckeyes led 38-21 at halftime after holding Nebraska t just 21 percent shooting in the opening 20 minutes, including 3-of-16 from three-point range.

A total of eight Buckeyes scored in the first half, led by eight points apiece from Justice Sueing and Zed Key. Sueing and Key also added three rebounds.

Ohio State opened the second half on a 16-5 run to take it largest lead of the game to that point, 54-26, with 14:30 remaining. The Buckeyes made six of their first eight shots after halftime. The Buckeyes led by as many as 41 points in the second half (70-29).

Ohio State improved to 15-2 vs. Nebraska in Big Ten games and 10-1 against the Cornhuskers is Columbus. Wednesday was the only meeting between the two teams in 2020-21. The other opponents the Buckeyes are slated to play just once are at Minnesota (Jan. 3), at Wisconsin (Jan. 23), at Maryland (Feb. 8), Indiana (Feb. 13) and Michigan (Feb. 21).

Ohio State returns to action on Sunday, Jan. 3 when it’s back on the road to face Minnesota at 5:30 p.m. at Williams Arena. The game will be broadcast live on BTN.