Buckeyes drop league opener 67-60 at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue’s Trevion Williams came off the bench to score a game-high 16 points and added nine rebounds and eight assists to lead Purdue past Ohio State.

Purdue enjoyed a distinct size advantage which OSU tried to negate by doubling the post. Williams was able to beat OSU’s double team defense to either score himself or to pass out of the trap to open teammates for easy baskets.

Purdue led virtually the entire game. The first half, however, was very close with OSU actually taking the lead at 15-14. That lead was short-lived as the Boilermakers recaptured the lead at 24-23. Purdue led by as many as eight late in the first half. The Boilers led by five at the halftime intermission.

Purdue enjoyed an 8 to 11 point lead for most of the second half. The Buckeyes did close to six late in the game when Dwayne Washington hit a three with 2:50 remaining, but OSU could not find enough offense down the stretch to make a real run at Purdue.

“We didn’t finish the game like we needed to,” said OSU Head Coach Chris Holtmann. “I didn’t think we were physical enough and didn’t play with enough poise toward the end of the game on offense.”

OSU was led in scoring by Justice Sueing with 14 points. Washington added 13. No other Buckeye scored in double figures.