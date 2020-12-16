Football Recruiting The Latest

Buckeyes expected to sign 21 today on early signing day

by John Porentas1 comments

Today is early signing day for football recruits and the Buckeyes are expected to do very well today indeed.

A total of 21 players are expected to sign letters of intent today. If they do, OSU is expected to have at worst the second-rated class in the country just slightly behind Alabama who is expected to sign 22 players today.

OSU Head Coach Ryan Day will participate in a Zoom conference later today to discuss the class. We will have more at that time.

Below is a list of players expected to sign today.  The rankings cited are 24/7 composite rankings which takes into account all the major raning services. Five of the expected signees are rated as Five-star prospects.  Twelve of the expected signees are ranked in the top-100 players at any position. Four more are ranked in the next 100.

Jack Sawyer (6-5, 248) – Defensive end. Ranked the third-best player in the nation at his position and fourth best at any position. Five Star

Emeka Egbuka (6-1, 190)- Wide receiver. Ranked the best player in the nation at his position and 9th-best overall. Five Star

Donovan Jackson (6-4, 308) – Guard. Ranked the best player in the nation at his position and the 17th-best overall. Five Star

Treveyon Henderson (5-11, 195) – Running  back. Ranked the best player in the nation at his position and 24-th best overall.  Five Star

Kyle McCord (6-3, 215) – Quarterback. Ranked the third-best at his position and 25-th best overall. Five Star.

Jakailin Johnson (6-1, 175) – Cornerback. Ranked third-best at his position and 47th-best overall. Four Star.

Mike Hall (6-3, 290) – Defensive tackle.  Ranked fourth-best at his position and 49th-best overall. Four Star.

Jayden Ballard (6-2, 175) – Wide receiver. Ranked 8th-best at his position and 66th-best overall. Four Star.

Jordan Hancock (6-1, 170) – Cornerback. Ranked fourth at his position and 67th overall. Four Star.

Evan Pryor (5-10, 190) – All Purpose Back. Ranked second at his position and 81st overall. Four Star.

Reid Carrico (6-3, 225) – Middle linebacker. Ranked 5th at his position and 84th overall. Four Star.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (6-3, 190) – Wide receiver. Ranked 15th at his position and 91st overall. Four Star.

Ben Christman (6-6, 299)- Guard. Ranked 6th at his position and 124th overall. Four Star.

Tyleik Williams (6-3, 330) – Defensive tackle. Ranked 12th at his position and 161st overall. Four Star.

Andre Turrentine (6-0, 175) – Safety. Ranked 9th at his positon and 167th overall. Four Star.

Denzel Burke (6-0, 186) – Athlete. Ranked eighth at his position and 192nd overall. Four Star.

Jantzen Dunn (6-2, 178) – Safety. Ranked 12th at his position and 203rd overall. Four Star.

Zen Michalski (6-6 288) – Offenive tackle. Ranked 23rd at his position and 318th overall. Four Star.

Sam Hart (6-5, 225) – Tight end. Ranked 15th at his position and 390th overall. Three Star.

Jaylen Johnson (6-1, 200) – Safety. Ranked 29th at his position and 411th overall. Three Star.

Jesse Micro (6-3, 200) – Punter. Ranked 5th at his position.

  1. kick butt class and hopefully eventually add the defensive end from Washington….and where did Tony Gerdeman disappear to?!

    reply

