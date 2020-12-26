Buckeyes fall one shot short at Northwestern

EVANSTON – Sometimes the shots fall, and sometimes they don’t.

And often that is the difference between winning and losing.

That’s the way it was for Ohio State in a hard-fought 71-70 loss to Northwestern in Evanston.

The Buckeyes and Wildcats played 59 minutes of closely-contested basketball. Both teams had their moments, but neither could pull away for a decisive lead. With just 1:03 on the clock the game was tied at 68. That’s when Northwestern sophomore guard Boo Buie put up the shot that went in, and was the difference in the game.

Buie hit a contested three pointer to put Northwestern up 71-68, but there was still a minute to play. The Buckeyes got two free throws from Kyle Young to cut the lead to 71-70, then got a stop and had a final possession with 12 seconds on the clock.

OSU called a timeout and set up the play they wanted. OSU Head Coach Chris Holtmann called for a clear out for guard Dwayne Washington. The Buckeyes ran the play to perfection and Washington got off a shot near the rim, but it didn’t drop. The play also called for E.J. Liddell to be stationed on the weak side in case there was a rebound. Liddell was there and got his hands on the rebound, but couldn’t control it.

“Give Northwestern a lot of credit, they made big shots at the end of the game,” said Holtmann. “Thier guards made some threes there at the end.”

OSU forward Seth Towns summed up the end of the game.

“It worked out the way coach drew it up. It just didn’t fall for us.”

OSU outrebounded Northwestern 40-26 but turned the ball over 16 times. Northwestern had just five turnovers.

