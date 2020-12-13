Buckeyes Grit out 67-61 win over scrappy Cleveland State

COLUMBUS – Ohio State (5-0) led all the way but had to scratch and claw the whole game to finally subdue Cleveland State (0-3) by a final score of 67-61.

OSU jumped out to 6-0 lead on the strengh two three-point field goals by Duane Washington. The Buckeyes spent the rest of the game trying to protect that lead.

CSU cut the margin to just one point on three separate occassions but could never get over the hump. OSU was able to extend the lead nine on four occassions but were never really able to seperate from CSU with a comfortable lead.

With Buckeye post player E.J. Liddell out with mono the Bulldogs pounded the ball into the paint to stay in the game. CSU scored 34 of their 61 points in close.

The Buckeyes took a 31-24 lead to the lockerroom at the halftime intermission.

OSU was led in scoring by guards Duane Washington and C.J. Walker who accounted for 33 of OSU total points with 17 and 16 points respectively.

OSU got a big lift from freshman post player Zed Key who came off the bench to record a double-double with 12 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

OSU made 19 of 26 free throw attempts while CSU made just seven of 13.